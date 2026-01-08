Super-sweet video shows polar bears living their best life in the snow at Peak Wildlife Park in Staffordshire

Super-sweet footage shows a polar bear making the most of the cold snap in his home at Peak Wildlife Park.

The video above shows the adorable arctic bear rolling blissfully in the snow, at the zoo in Staffordshire.

It's a behaviour often linked to comfort, stretching, and coat maintenance for these endangered species who thrive in colder climates.

Peak Wildlife Park is home to two amazing polar bears Nanook and Noori, who were relocated from Orsa Predator Park back in August of 2023.

The polar bear relocation has been a collaborative effort between the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s (EAZA) European Ex-situ Programme (EEP) for polar bears, Orsa and Peak Wildlife Park, with a shared goal of ensuring the well-being and conservation of this iconic Arctic species.

Their habitat stretches 5 acres, and contains deep ponds, rugged terrain, and space for the bears to roam and engage in a range of natural behaviours.

To learn more or to book a visit go to https://www.peakwildlifepark.co.uk/