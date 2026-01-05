A talk about Morsbags will be hosted by a Llandrindod Wells group

Morsbags are the eco-friendly alternative to plastic, single-bags and they are handmade,recycled and free.

Trawsnewid Llandrindod Transition invite everyone to their monthly meeting in the de Winton Room at the Commodore Hotel in Llandrindod Wells on Tuesday, January 27 at 7pm for 7.30pm.

In 2024/25 major retailers sold 164 million single use bags.

Sian Meredudd will be giving a talk and demonstration about Morsbags, the eco-friendly alternative to plastic, single use bags, to help save the marine and land environments.

She will explain the origin of the scheme, and show how they are made. You could end up with your own free Morsbags!

A free cup of tea or coffee will be available before Sian gets started

All are welcome, entry is free, but a small voluntary donation towards costs would be appreciated.

Earlier in the month, on Tuesday, January 13 Transition will hold its annual general meeting, also at the Commodore, from 7pm until 9pm.

All are welcome to attend and the group is looking for someone with organisational skills to become their new events and general secretarial volunteer, as Penny, their long-serving holder of this post, is stepping down this year.

She will give whoever succeeds her a thorough breakdown of how she has done the job so efficiently for all this time.

Anyone who would like to help or find out more about the group should go along to the meetings, visit www.transitionllandrindod.org.uk or find them on Facebook.