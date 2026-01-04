Shropshire Star
Close

20 fabulous photographs as snow begins to fall again across Shropshire

It's been snowing again in Shropshire! Here are more stunning photographs as the county gets another dumping.

By Megan Jones
Published

Just as the experts predicted, Shropshire has continued to see more snowfall around the county after the first flakes on Friday.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place across Shropshire from 3pm on Sunday, December 4 to midday on Monday, December 5.

The first wave of snow came in to the county at around midday on Sunday, with more expected in the afternoon and evening.

Here are some photographs taken by our photographer and some of our readers from around the county.

Have more pictures? Send them to megan.jones@shropshirestar.com 

A dog plays in the snow during heavy snowfall in Wrockwardine, on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Credit: Mike Sheridan
Rosie the dog plays in the snow during heavy snowfall in Wrockwardine, on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan
A dog walker (Megan Jones) during heavy snowfall in the village of Wrockwardine, Shropshire on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Credit: Mike Sheridan
Reporter Megan Jones with Rosie the dog during snowfall in Wrockwardine, Shropshire on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan
A brief break in the clouds reveals the Wrekin mast and beacon during snowfall. Photo: Mike Sheridan
A brief break in the clouds reveals the Wrekin mast and beacon during snowfall. Photo: Mike Sheridan
Wrockwardine resident Gareth Howell clears snow from his driveway during snowfall in Wrockwardine on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan
Wrockwardine resident Gareth Howell clears snow from his driveway during snowfall in Wrockwardine on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan
Drivers negotiate tricky conditions on the roads during snowfall in Wrockwardine, Shropshire on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan
Drivers negotiate tricky conditions on the roads during snowfall in Wrockwardine, Shropshire on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan
A hardy runner passes the mere in Ellesmere. Photo: Sue Austin
A hardy runner passes the mere in Ellesmere. Photo: Sue Austin
Snow falling near St Marys in Shrewsbury. Photo: Christopher Jones
Snow falling near St Marys in Shrewsbury. Photo: Christopher Jones
Snow in Ironbridge. Photo: Kate Hickinbottom
Snow in Ironbridge. Photo: Kate Hickinbottom
Birds in the snow by Stephanie Lowe
Birds in the snow by Stephanie Lowe
A farmer out feeding the cattle in north Shropshire. Photo: Nicola Marsh
A farmer out feeding the cattle in north Shropshire. Photo: Nicola Marsh
A blanket of cloud covers the Wrekin. Photo: Mike Sheridan
A blanket of cloud covers the Wrekin. Photo: Mike Sheridan
New Works in the snow. Photo: Emma Ducommun
New Works in the snow. Photo: Emma Ducommun
6-year-old Miley with Sergio the snowman in Wellington. Photo: Bethan Owens
6-year-old Miley with Sergio the snowman in Wellington. Photo: Bethan Owens
'The cooks' at Severn Hospice, enjoying a brief break in the snow. Photo: Linda Jones
'The cooks' at Severn Hospice, enjoying a brief break in the snow. Photo: Linda Jones
Snow in Horsehay. Photo: Margaret Herraty
Snow in Horsehay. Photo: Margaret Herraty
Snow in Priorslee. Photo: Daniela Matos
Snow in Priorslee. Photo: Daniela Matos
Dawley just before midday on Sunday. Photo: Steph Hood
Dawley just before midday on Sunday. Photo: Steph Hood
6-year-old Joseph and 5-year-old Scarlett in Brookside, Telford. Photo by mum, Tasha
6-year-old Joseph and 5-year-old Scarlett in Brookside, Telford. Photo by mum, Tasha
Snow beginning to fall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Marion Guy
Snow beginning to fall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Marion Guy
Snow falling in Grinshill. Photo: James Phillips
Snow falling in Grinshill. Photo: James Phillips