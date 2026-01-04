20 fabulous photographs as snow begins to fall again across Shropshire
It's been snowing again in Shropshire! Here are more stunning photographs as the county gets another dumping.
By Megan Jones
Just as the experts predicted, Shropshire has continued to see more snowfall around the county after the first flakes on Friday.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place across Shropshire from 3pm on Sunday, December 4 to midday on Monday, December 5.
The first wave of snow came in to the county at around midday on Sunday, with more expected in the afternoon and evening.
Here are some photographs taken by our photographer and some of our readers from around the county.
Have more pictures? Send them to megan.jones@shropshirestar.com