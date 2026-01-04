20 fabulous photographs as snow begins to fall again across Shropshire

Just as the experts predicted, Shropshire has continued to see more snowfall around the county after the first flakes on Friday.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place across Shropshire from 3pm on Sunday, December 4 to midday on Monday, December 5.

The first wave of snow came in to the county at around midday on Sunday, with more expected in the afternoon and evening.

Here are some photographs taken by our photographer and some of our readers from around the county.

Have more pictures? Send them to megan.jones@shropshirestar.com

Rosie the dog plays in the snow during heavy snowfall in Wrockwardine, on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan

Reporter Megan Jones with Rosie the dog during snowfall in Wrockwardine, Shropshire on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan

A brief break in the clouds reveals the Wrekin mast and beacon during snowfall. Photo: Mike Sheridan

Wrockwardine resident Gareth Howell clears snow from his driveway during snowfall in Wrockwardine on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan

Drivers negotiate tricky conditions on the roads during snowfall in Wrockwardine, Shropshire on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Photo: Mike Sheridan

A hardy runner passes the mere in Ellesmere. Photo: Sue Austin

Snow falling near St Marys in Shrewsbury. Photo: Christopher Jones

Snow in Ironbridge. Photo: Kate Hickinbottom

Birds in the snow by Stephanie Lowe

A farmer out feeding the cattle in north Shropshire. Photo: Nicola Marsh

A blanket of cloud covers the Wrekin. Photo: Mike Sheridan

New Works in the snow. Photo: Emma Ducommun

6-year-old Miley with Sergio the snowman in Wellington. Photo: Bethan Owens

'The cooks' at Severn Hospice, enjoying a brief break in the snow. Photo: Linda Jones

Snow in Horsehay. Photo: Margaret Herraty

Snow in Priorslee. Photo: Daniela Matos

Dawley just before midday on Sunday. Photo: Steph Hood

6-year-old Joseph and 5-year-old Scarlett in Brookside, Telford. Photo by mum, Tasha

Snow beginning to fall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Marion Guy