30 fantastic pictures as snow blankets Shropshire and Mid Wales

Snow has been seen falling over Shropshire and Mid Wales this morning (January 2) following the Met Office's 'yellow' weather warning covering the region.

The warning, which came into effect today, covers Birmingham, Wolverhampton and the Black Country as well as Shropshire, Staffordshire and Mid Wales.

There will be some icy patches as rain, sleet and snow clear away, according to the Met Office forecast.

There has been some disruption to bus services due to icy conditions on the roads but the forecast claims the day will become brighter with plenty of sunshine, but it will still feel cold in a brisk breeze.

And the sunny spells have made for some stunning snaps being taken across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Here are some of the best sent in by our readers:

The moon amid a backdrop of snow by Mark Bayley

Snow at the Midlands Gliding Club in the Long Mynd (Jessica Harding)

Brookside in Telford on Friday morning (Trina Oliver)

Rose Bridge found her car covered in a blanket of snow

Picture: Clare MacPherson

Susan Ramsden

Vicky Barnett

Jen Davis

Wellington on Friday (Tiffany Bott)

Brian Roberts

A cold start for feeding time at Frankly Farm Tours in Broseley

Joanie Matthews

Snowy day at Telford Flyers BMX Club (Martin Brown, club Chairman)

Snowy Clee Hill this morning (JulieTodd)

Llandegla over the Welsh border was transformed this morning (Sue Austin)

The roads were treacherous in Ellesmere (Sue Austin)

From Tom Cleaton from the aptly named Snow Hill in St Georges

