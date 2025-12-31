The not-for-profit company is delighted to have backed 44 community groups through its Community Fund in the past 12 months, as well as dedicating more than 470 hours of volunteering to support 21 groups and organisations.

Colleagues and contract partners from around the business rolled up their sleeves to support events in their local community.

The company encourages every colleague to dedicate one working day a year to volunteering. Activities range from litter picking and tree planting to supporting animal rescue centres and helping children with additional needs.

One of the events in 2025 saw colleagues carrying out a litter pick along Goitre Lane in Merthyr Tydfil in partnership with Keep Wales Tidy.

The team worked hard to support the community in collecting 15 bags of litter, most of which were caused by fly tipping.

Mark Davies from Keep Wales Tidy said: “I am hugely grateful for the support Dwr Cymru has provided to Keep Wales Tidy throughout the year.

“Their volunteers have joined us at several litter‑picking and community clean‑up events, bringing great energy and commitment. Their involvement has helped us improve local environments and strengthen community pride across the areas we work in.”

In addition to the volunteering hours, Welsh Water has funded 44 not-for-profit organisations through their Community Fund.

The Community Fund, launched in 2017, provides grants to organisations that support and improve local areas, promote education, and protect the environment.

One of the many projects supported through the Community Fund was the Girls Friendly Society that support girls develop a strong sense of self from an early age, equipping them with the skills needed to handle pressures and face life’s challenges as they get older.

Dee from Girls First Society said: “These kinds of new experiences aren’t just fun – they help build essential life skills like resilience, teamwork and self-belief. Play and adventure help children develop problem-solving skills and confidence. At GFS, we see this every day, especially on weekends activities, where girls go home walking taller.”

Claire Roberts, Head of Community Engagement at Welsh Water, said: “We’re proud to have supported so many incredible causes. Our Community Fund and volunteering programme reflect our commitment to the communities we serve, helping groups who work tirelessly to improve their local areas.”

To find out more about the Community Fund, visit: www.dwrcymru.com/communityfund