The offer of a charity clothing bank has been turned down by a Powys town council

Charity Helping Wales Recycle Together wrote to the council recently to ask if they would like a clothing bank placed inside the Strand Hall.

Robert Ibel said the charity had recently launched a new community clothing bank project across Wales and he wanted to see if the town council wanted to get involved.

Mr Ibel said donation banks have been placed around local halls and centre and they are a simple way to help recycle unwanted clothing and textiles, support the environment and even raise a little extra income for the venue.

He said the clothing bank would be free to host, they would deliver, install and maintain it, it keeps textiles out of landfill and promotes reuse, the charity pays a fee per kilo collected and they collect regularly and can remove the bank at any time if it does not suit.

“It’s a no-commitment project that benefits both the community and the environment — many of our existing hosts use the funds for small renovations, local causes, or future projects,” he added.

Members of the town council considered the offer at a recent meeting but they declined it saying as the premises are not open 24 hours of every day this would be of no benefit to people wishing to drop items off.