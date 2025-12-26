Powys waste and recycling crews will be spending the new year bank holidays with friends and family, meaning there will be a change to the normal collection days over the festive period.

There will be no change to collections on the first three days of new year week, with collections one day later than normal from January 1. Crews will be working on Saturday, January 3.

So those who would normally get a collection on Thursday (January 1) will receive it on Friday (January 2) instead and the Friday collection will take place on Saturday (January 3) instead.

Powys County Council will endeavour to complete all collections as planned, however, if you have not received a collection by 5pm, please check online for an update at www.powys.gov.uk/binday.

All household recycling centres will be closed on New Year’s Day (January 1).

Centres will be open as normal at other times; please check online for full details of the normal opening times at www.powys.gov.uk/recycle.

“With collections scheduled throughout the festive period, we are encouraging households to make use of the service and reduce, reuse, and recycle as much of their household waste as possible,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a greener Powys.

“We all generate more waste than normal over Christmas and new year, but most of it can be recycled - tin foil, food, glass jars and bottles, real Christmas trees, plain Christmas cards and wrapping paper, batteries, plastic pots, and bottles – we can all do our bit to make sure as much as possible is recycled.”

People can check the council website and keep an eye on social media pages for any service changes needed because of extreme winter weather or any other unforeseen circumstances.