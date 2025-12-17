But this is hinges on whether energy production firms are willing to pay a five per cent levy to the council for “doing business” in Powys.

Senior councillors received a report which will see the council endeavour to implement a raft of proposals in a bid to make money out of energy projects, at a meeting of the council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet, on Tuesday.

The idea is the brainchild of Council Leader and planning expert, Councillor Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) and builds on a motion that he successfully placed before the council in October.

At the time, he asked the Welsh Government to pause wind turbine and energy developments in the county and during the debate floated the idea of a five per cent levy as a way for the council and residents to profit from these schemes.

However, the Welsh Government declined to pause the developments.

Energy projects that could produce 10 MW (Mega Watts) or more in electricity are classed as Developments of National Significance (DNS).

These planning applications will be dealt with by Welsh Government Planning Inspectors as it is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS).

This means it will be processed by PEDW, and a Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary will eventually announce the decision based on a recommendation by a Planning Inspector.

Powys council has no say on these applications and is merely a statutory consultee.

These DNS applications are popping up all over Powys – and many people are up in arms about it.

Cllr Berriman said: “It’s something I have brought forward as I do feel we need a mature open conversation not only with our communities, but with the entire wind energy sector, the government and others.

“Because we are at a point in time where we are seeing a real shift in approach and trying to regain some of the balance that communities feel in respect of these large-scale wind-farm developments.”

Cllr Berriman continued: “Some of these will be permitted and some won’t.

“We need a conversation about how we retain a legacy in our communities – this is about a new way of working with the sector here in Powys.

“This proposal sets out how Powys would secure a five per cent profit share from large scale energy projects.

“We’re looking for this as a voluntary gift, and this is the price of doing business in Powys.”

He explained that he would expect firms to come forward with this offer at the start of any proposal.

Cllr Berriman also proposes that more localised community benefit schemes would also need to be transparent in delivering social economic benefits in Powys.

He said that some “very small” community councils have community benefit proposals: “dangled in front of them.”

This is causing “ill ease” amongst residents he said.

Cllr Berriman said there are 16 DNS applications currently in the pipeline for Powys which could see 316 wind turbines built, which could generate 2,092 MW (Mega Watts).

“Enough energy to power two million homes – whereas we have 68,000 in Powys,” said Cllr Berriman.

If all this comes to fruition, Cllr Berriman believed it would make £3.3 million a year for the council.

He also thought that other Welsh local authorities could adopt the same approach as Powys to try and make money out of the energy sector.

“I think this could become the industry standard,” said Cllr Berrimian.

Cllr Glyn Preston asked whether adopting this approach would “prejudice” the council’s position as a planning authority.

The council can feed into the process by producing a Local Impact Report (LIR), which explains what Powys planners think Welsh Government Planning Inspectors should take careful note of when deciding the application.

This includes advising PEDW and the developers of any secondary planning consents that may need to be applied for, which would then need to be processed by Powys planners.

Cllr Berriman said: “I’m very clear we are not the determining planning authority. The decision makers are outside Powys – we’re not talking about rejecting projects if the money is not forthcoming.

“You need to set this out before, not afterwards, otherwise you don’t get the best deal.”

Councillor voted unanimously in favour of the proposal.

Powys County Council's headquarters in Llandrindod Wells. From Google Streetview