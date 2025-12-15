Shropshire hit by heavy rain amid weather warnings across the UK - here’s when the downpours are due

An amber rain warning for possible danger to life has come into force in parts of Wales, alongside several yellow warnings across the UK.

The Met Office said that heavy rain is expected in south and southwest Wales, with 50mm to 80mm forecast widely and nearly 100mm in some areas, the Met Office said.

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some communities could be cut off, according to the amber warning that started at 3am and runs until 9pm on Monday.

Meanwhile yelow rain warnings are in place for parts of north-east, north-west and south-west England, the East Midlands, northern parts of the West Midlands (including Whitchurch and Stoke-on-Trent) and Wales.

The yellow rain warning that includes Whitchurch is in place until 11.59pm on Monday.

The Environment Agency (EA) has posted seven warnings saying flooding is expected, including for parts of the Lake District.

There are also 79 active EA alerts saying flooding is possible.

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible in those areas and could cause a danger to life, the Met Office said.

Forecasters warned that heavy rain could cause travel disruption, cut off communities and bring power cuts.

Met Office weather forecast for Shropshire - when rain is due

According to the Met Office latest forecast, heavy rain is due from 4pm. Tomorrow is looking much brighter.

This evening and tonight:

Staying very wet for many this evening with the potential for some localised flooding and travel disruption. Further rain overnight but turning drier from the west through the early hours, with clearer skies developing. A chillier night than recently. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

Tuesday:

Any early morning mist patches clearing, then a dry and increasingly bright day with glimmers of sunshine at times, especially later. Not as mild, but with a light westerly breeze. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Turning windier on Wednesday with periods of rain in places, this perhaps heavier and more persistent by Thursday. Bright and breezy on Friday with sunshine and isolated showers. Staying mild.