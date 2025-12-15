Powys waste and recycling crews will be spending the Christmas and New Year bank holidays with friends and family, meaning there will be a change to the normal collection days over the festive period.

There will be no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.

Collections for the first three days of Christmas week (up to and including Wednesday, December 24) will be as normal.

Collections for last two days of the week (Thursday and Friday, December 25 and 26) will be two days later than normal, with crews planning on working over the weekend.

For those who would normally get a collection on Thursday, December 25 it will now be on Saturday, December 27 and the Friday, December 26 collection will now be on Sunday, December 28.

There will be no change to collections on the first three days of the New Year week, with collections one day later than normal from January 1, and crews working on Saturday, January 3.

So those who would normally get a collection on Thursday, January 1 will receive it on Friday, January 2 instead and the Friday, January 2 collection will take place on Saturday, January 3 instead.

Powys County Council said it will endeavour to complete all collections as planned, but anyone who has not had their waste collected can check online for updates at www.powys.gov.uk/binday.

All Household Recycling Centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Centres will be open as normal at other times; please check online for full details of the normal opening times at www.powys.gov.uk/recycle.

“With collections scheduled throughout the festive period, we are encouraging households to make use of the service and reduce, reuse, and recycle as much of their household waste as possible,” said Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a greener Powys.

“We all generate more waste than normal over Christmas and New Year, but most of it can be recycled: tin foil, food, glass jars and bottles, real Christmas trees, plain Christmas cards and wrapping paper, batteries, plastic pots, and bottles – we can all do our bit to make sure as much as possible is recycled.”

Residents are advised to check the council's website and keep an eye on social media pages for any service changes needed because of extreme winter weather or any other unforeseen circumstances.

Please use the online bin day checker to find your revised festive collection dates, also at www.powys.gov.uk/binday.