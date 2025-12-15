Knighton's well loved street cleaner hangs up his gloves and broom after 15 years

Brian kept the streets of Knighton clean for 15 years

Brian Paul was employed by Knighton Town Council to keep the streets tidy and was described as a great, hard worker by the town clerk, Lorian Craggs Alferoff.

His role included weeding, litter picking, sweeping, laying out salt, looking after the flowers, and much more.

Brian was thanked and rewarded for his work recently at a retirement event held at the council’s civic centre. There he was presented with a watch by Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp.

Councillor Sharp said she has known Brian for over 40 years.

“I remember him walking his dog past our gate and my eldest waiting to have a chat with him.

“Brian worked for many years with my brother at Bensons.

“Brian is a very hard worker, and has kept the town clean and tidy for 15 years.

“He has definitely earned his retirement after working outside in all weathers.

“Brian is one of the most kind and genuine people you could ever wish to meet. He helps anyone out.

“Brian will be missed by the town council, and members of the public, who appreciate his hard work and dedication. We wish him all the best for the future.”

Councillor Chris Branford added: “Brian loved his job, and to keep the streets of Knighton tidy was always his aim. Brian was well liked by everyone always having a chat It will seem strange not to see Brian on the streets after all these years.

“Brian enjoyed his little get together at his retirement presentation. The Town Council Deputy Mayor Tina Sharp presented Brian with a lovely watch ,which he thanked everyone and said he would enjoy wearing it.

“We wish Brian good health and a happy well-earned retirement. A big thank you from us all.”

Knighton Town Council is looking for a new roadworker for 15 hours a week from Monday to Saturday.

The role would include sweeping pavements, weeding where requested, watering the town planters and hanging baskets, carry out routine inspections and maintenance activities and notifying the town clerk of any repairs needed.

For more information contact Knightontowncouncil@outlook.com