Rhayader selected as one of five Powys community energy initiatives

The studies will be provided by Powys Energy for All, a project run by sustainability charity Severn Wye.

These community projects are designed to generate renewable energy at the local level, ensuring that decision-making, ownership, and benefits remain within the community itself.

The five chosen groups are Black Mountains Community Energy (part of Llangattock Green Valleys), Llanfyllin Energy Generation Group, Llanidloes and District Energy Local Club, Open Newtown, and Rhayader Town Council.

The feasibility studies will be carried out by Powys-based consultancy Dulas Ltd.

These studies will examine critical aspects of the projects including technical considerations, generation potential, costs, financing, and governance options.

Lee Tulfer, Severn Wye’s community renewable energy manager for Wales, said: "This is an exciting time for community energy in Wales.

"Powys Energy for All identified an ambition within Powys for this kind of renewable energy project, and we are delighted to support these five groups as they develop.

"These funded feasibility studies will enable groups to take their projects to the next stage and will create opportunities for shared learning which can also benefit future projects."

Rhayader town and county councillor Angela Davies said: ““Rhayader Town Council and I are delighted to have our proposed project for a Community Energy Scheme accepted.

“Our exciting and ambitious project aims to develop a scheme of locally generated solar energy, which will help reduce the cost of electricity for participants and generate an income for the Town Council, which will be invested back into the community.

“Whilst it is very early days we will be seeking partners to help bring the community energy scheme to fruition.”

The Powys Energy for All initiative aims to explore options for community-owned solar generation projects, supporting them to build the skills and confidence to run events, manage a project, and build strong relationships with local authorities, funding partners and other stakeholders.

The project is funded by the Energy Redress Just Transition Fund and supported by Powys County Council.

For additional information regarding Powys Energy for All, visit their website at severnwye.org.uk/energy-for-all-powys.