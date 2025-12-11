Two extra years wanted for weather mast at site of potential wind farms near Llangurig

Alasdair Adey of both Rhiwlas Energy Ltd and Banc Du Energy Park Ltd has submitted a pair of planning applications to Powys County Council asking for weather masts at both sites to be given a two-year time extension.

Rhiwlas Energy and Banc Du Energy Park are the development companies for two wind turbine projects by Bute Energy in the Llangurig area.

Planning permission for both weather masts was given by Powys county planners in September 2022 – but only for a three-year period.

A condition attached to the planning permission said that they should both be dismantled and the land restored to its former condition by the end of this September (2025).

Last summer the company had submitted planning applications to “vary” this condition and have it removed.

But during talks with Powys planners, the applicant was told that full planning applications for the time extensions was needed.

Planning agent Dominic Brown of Stephenson Halliday explained the proposals in a planning statement

Mr Brown said: “The applicant is submitting full planning applications to enable the meteorological masts to be retained in situ for an additional two-year period for the continued gathering of meteorological data.

“The planning application is solely for the retention of the masts.

“Any future wind farm proposal would be subject to a separate consenting process.

“This would allow for a further understanding of the wind characteristics of the site, including wind speeds, wind shear, turbulence and gust intensity.

“There will be no alterations to the external appearance or dimensions of the mast, or its current operation under this proposal.”

The tower is 77.5 metres in height, and the meteorological instruments are attached to the top of it.

Together with the lightning finial, results in a maximum height of 82 metres

The mast is secured to the ground by a steel-base plate installed on top of a wooden base and three lots of four sets of galvanised steel guy wires linked by anchor rods to buried anchors.

The anchors are provided at a depth of two metres to stabilise the tower.

Mr Brown added: “Upon decommissioning, any trenches would again be backfilled and the surface reinstated to its prior condition and appearance.”

A decision on both applications is expected by January 16.

The development at Rhiwlas, which is 1.3 kilometres to the south east of Llangurig, is for 13 advanced wind turbines and could create enough energy to power 79,000 homes a year.

While Banc Du is two kilometres to the north of Llangurig and is for six advanced wind turbines, which could create enough energy to power 40,000 homes a year.

Both these applications are being treated as Developments of National Significance (DNS) and will be processed by Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales).

Planning inspectors would make a recommendation on the proposals and the eventual decisions will be taken by a Welsh Government minister.