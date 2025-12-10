Shropshire Council 'unlikely' to meet 2030 net zero target as staggering cost of climate change revealed in new report

The council has, however, cut carbon emissions by more than a third since 2019, its 2025 Carbon Monitoring Report has revealed.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, Shropshire Council’s carbon emissions have fallen below 40,000 tonnes of CO2, a reduction of 10,000 tonnes compared with 2024.

However, despite a 35 per cent decrease in net emissions over the past seven years - approximately 20,000 tonnes of CO2 - the report states that the council is now on track to achieve net zero by 2040, rather than the 2030 target.

The report states that achieving the 2030 goal would require a steep 16 per cent reduction in emissions each year for the next five years.

It read: "Like all local authorities, the council’s carbon performance monitoring has been influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is evident in the data.