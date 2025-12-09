Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans speaking at the public meeting

With the planning application now live with PEDW, and open for submissions until December 23, Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans warned the audience that the window to respond is extremely short and that it is vital for local voices to be formally recorded.

The regional Senedd Members were invited to attend, but all gave apologies.

An invitation was also extended to the developers Bute Energy, but they declined to attend and instead provided a written statement.

Bute Energy said in their statement; “Nant Mithil Energy Park represents an ideal location for onshore wind development.

"Part of the site is in a Pre-Assessed Area, and there are no significant limitations on the site which make it unsuitable for the development of onshore wind.

“We recognise that infrastructure development represents a significant change to people living locally, and we are committed to ongoing and meaningful engagement to

maximise the benefits of the investment for local communities.

“Following extensive engagement with the community and stakeholders such as Natural Resources Wales and Powys Council, our application for a Development of National Significance was accepted by PEDW on November 18 2025.”

They said after public engagement they have reduced the number of turbines from 36 to 30, reduced the maximum height of 27 of 30 turbines and repositioned several turbines in response to ecological, visual and heritage feedback.

Jonathan Colchester of CPRW and Jenny Chryss from ReThink also addressed the room, raising concerns over the cumulative landscape impact of multiple large wind developments, risks to tourism, and questioning the need for this energy when Powys is already producing more than it consumes.

Many residents expressed anger that large-scale onshore wind schemes may bring little benefit to local communities while altering the character of Mid Wales.

James outlined what counts as material planning considerations and encouraged attendees to ensure their objections or supporting comments are submitted correctly through PEDW.

James Evans MS said:“This meeting showed how deeply people care about this area.

“More than 300 residents turned out, and a straw poll of hands showed the vast majority were against the Nant Mithil (Radnor Forest) turbine proposals.

“Nant Mithil proposals are for 30 turbines, up to 220m high, bigger than anything currently built in Wales, all proposed in an area of pristine countryside and mature trees, rich in biodiversity.

“During the question-and-answer session, residents made clear their concerns about the impact these turbines could have on our landscape, our tourism sector, and the identity of Brecon and Radnorshire as a whole. Attendees also raised concerns over potential health implications and living close to such a high density of super-sized turbines.

“Submissions in respect of Nant Mithil planning application must be received by PEDW before Decembe 23r 2025. Whether you support or oppose this proposal, your views must be submitted before that cut-off, or they will not be considered.

“It was disappointing that no Regional Senedd Members attended the recent public meeting, but I am grateful to the many local groups, including ReThink and CPRW, that are sharing information and helping residents formulate their objections and cite material planning concerns to PEDW.

“Our communities deserve a fair voice in the planning system. I will continue to press both Welsh Government and large-scale wind farm developers to recognise this strength of feeling across Mid Wales. I will be submitting my objection to the Nant Mithil planning application in the coming days.”

Submissions to PEDW can be made at https://planningcasework.service.gov.wales/case/CAS-01907-D7Q6Z