New 100MW battery energy storage system near A49/A5 junction is recommended for approval

That is despite dozens of objections being lodged, including a signed petition.

Lower 48 Energy BESS Ltd’s proposal in Uffington is in the shadow of Haughmond Hill near Shrewsbury – sparking concerns about fire safety, an increase in traffic, and a potential to hit property values.

It will be considered by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday, December 9.

A meeting in Uffington in October saw the parish council narrowly survive a vote of no confidence after some residents accused it of not doing enough to oppose the scheme next to the Preston Island junction of the A49 and A45.

The site is also next to a National Grid electricity substation, the course of the Shrewsbury & Newport Canal, and a railway line between Shrewsbury and Wellington. There has also been another application for a similar facility in nearby Upton Magna, close to the A5 east of Shrewsbury.

Uffington resident Rob Story said: “It would be like living next to a massive battery and if it caught fire there would be toxic gases and they would have to evacuate the village.

The scene in Uffington as pictured by resident Rob Story

“There is only one access road to the site which would be a problem for the fire service. It could see a total of £700,000 knocked off the value of mine and my neighbours’ homes.

“The planners can’t consider loss of property values but I believe it is a human rights issue around enjoyment of my home.”

Mr Story has lived in Uffington for 37 years and believes the scheme would also mean lorries having to access the site by using “narrow country lanes”.

The rural scenery in Uffington as pictured by resident Rob Story

Council highways chiefs say that once fully operational it “would be unlikely to significantly adversely impact on the surrounding highway network, with one to two maintenance visits per month”.

Council officials say that at “peak construction there would be up to four two-way HGV movements per day falling to one to two HGVs every other day”.

They have proposed changes to the layout of junctions and visibility splays.

The firm behind the plan is majority owned by global energy commodity merchant Castleton Commodities International LLC, planners have been told.

Nick Williams, a planning agent at Berrys of Shrewsbury, has told Shropshire Council that the 3.12-hectare site is currently down to pasture.

A grid connection has already been secured for the scheme which will store excess energy produced by renewable power systems.

The Uffington BESS site from above. Image: Google

Mr Williams said a day-long event in Uffington was held on December 4 last year with five members of the project team speaking to six people who attended.

“This was a smaller number than had been anticipated but it did ensure we could give adequate attention to those who attended,” said Mr Williams.

“Strong support for battery storage and for renewable energy in principle was expressed at the exhibition. Half of those attending stated their support for the proposal.”

However, Shropshire Council received 19 public objections, as well as a petition signed by 41 people. Concerns centred on traffic, access and road safety; the impact on the rural character and visual amenity; noise pollution and disturbance; property devaluation; human rights and wellbeing; environmental and safety risks; and the consultation process.

Ufffington Parish Council and Councillor Brendan Mallon, who represents Tern, have also objected, but Upton Magna Parish Council has a “neutral” position.

Crucially, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has not objected. However, it has highlighted that, even though there are relatively few recorded fire incidents involving BESS, if they do occur, they can pose a significant environmental and safety risk.

Both the Canal and River Trust and Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust have recommended planning conditions, as have Shropshire Council’s environment protection, highways, and drainage departments.

“The proposed BESS would support the increase in renewable energy generation and the transition to net zero by improving demand management,” said planning officer Kelvin Hall.

“It would provide more than 14 per cent BNG (Biodiversity Net Gain) , exceeding the statutory requirement of 10 per cent.

“Officers acknowledge the concerns that have been raised in relation to this proposal through public representations. Nevertheless, officers consider that the location, design and layout of the facility is acceptable.

“There are no objections raised by technical consultees. Detailed matters can be agreed through planning conditions, including those relating to detailed safety management issues.”