Winter solstice: when the days will start to get longer and date clocks go forward

The winter solstice - the shortest day of the year - will occur later this month.

Here’s all you need to know about the winter solstice, including what the winter solstice is and the date it’ll take place.

What is the winter solstice?

As Royal Museums Greenwich explains, in summer the Sun rises higher in the sky and is above the horizon for longer. In winter, the Sun's position is lower and its time in the sky is shorter. This variation happens because the Earth orbits at an angle: it is tilted 23.4 degrees on its axis.

During summer in the northern hemisphere the North Pole is tilted towards the Sun, meaning this part of the Earth receives more direct sunlight and longer daylight hours. During winter in the northern hemisphere the North Pole is tilted away from the Sun, resulting in fewer daylight hours.

The winter solstice is the point when this tilt away is at its maximum and the Sun is lowest in the sky, giving us the shortest day and the longest night of the year.

How long is the shortest day of the year?

On average, the shortest day of the year (winter solstice) will last around 7 hours and 50 minutes, but the length will differ slightly depending on where in the UK you are.

Do the days get longer after the winter solstice?

After the shortest day, the days start getting longer and the nights shorter. At the spring and autumnal equinoxes, the day and night hours are around the same length, each lasting around 12 hours. The number of daylight hours peaks at summer solstice.

When is the winter solstice?

In 2025, the winter solstice will occur on December 21.

Is the winter solstice the start of winter?

The winter solstice (December 21) is the start of astronomical winter, which ends on March 20 2026. Meteorological winter began on December 1 and will end on February 28.

When do the clocks go forward?

The clocks will go forward on March 29 2026.