Investigation under way after pile of rubbish dumped in lay-by near Shifnal frequented by fly-tippers
Shropshire Council said it was investigating after a large pile of rubbish - including food waste, cardboard and a shopping trolley - was dumped in a layby near Shifnal.
A large pile of rubbish, including dozens of items of unopened food, has been dumped in a layby near the M54 Shifnal Services.
Several instances of fly-tipping in the immediate area have been reported to the council using the FixMyStreet service in recent months.
Previous reports include the dumping of four large fridge-freezers in October, followed by another refrigerator in November. The latest pile of rubbish was first reported on Monday, December 1.
Photographs from the scene show a range of food waste, including tins, cakes and sundries, along with a shopping trolley, atop a mound of cardboard, carpet and packaging.
Shropshire Council confirmed it was "aware of, and currently investigating, another large fly-tip in Shifnal".
A spokesperson said: "Last year the council’s teams cleared up 1,569 fly-tipping incidents, costing local council taxpayers around £122,000.
"That’s money that could have gone towards improving local areas and services across the county."
David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and waste, said: “Fly-tipping is big problem for all of us – for residents, for the council and for our local environment.
"It’s unsightly, it’s dangerous and it costs a lot of money for the council to clear up – money that could be far better spent on providing services to local people."
The local authority is reminding residents that if their waste ends up being fly-tipped, they could be fined even if someone else dumped it.
Residents are encouraged to ask businesses taking their trash away for a waste carrier registration number and check it on the Environment Agency’s public register or by calling 0300 065 3000.
Those who have paid to have their rubbish taken away are advised to ask for a detailed receipt and to make a note of the vehicle registration number.
Fly-tipping incidents in Shropshire can be reported online through the Shropshire Council website or using the FixMyStreet app.
Those who directly witness a fly-tip are asked to make a note of the vehicle details, record the time, date and location, and take photographs if it is safe to do so.