Investigation under way after pile of rubbish dumped in lay-by near Shifnal frequented by fly-tippers

A large pile of rubbish, including dozens of items of unopened food, has been dumped in a layby near the M54 Shifnal Services.

Several instances of fly-tipping in the immediate area have been reported to the council using the FixMyStreet service in recent months.

Previous reports include the dumping of four large fridge-freezers in October, followed by another refrigerator in November. The latest pile of rubbish was first reported on Monday, December 1.

Photographs from the scene show a range of food waste, including tins, cakes and sundries, along with a shopping trolley, atop a mound of cardboard, carpet and packaging.

Shropshire Council said it was investigating after a large pile of rubbish - including food waste, cardboard and a shopping trolley - was dumped in a layby near Shifnal

Shropshire Council confirmed it was "aware of, and currently investigating, another large fly-tip in Shifnal".

A spokesperson said: "Last year the council’s teams cleared up 1,569 fly-tipping incidents, costing local council taxpayers around £122,000.

"That’s money that could have gone towards improving local areas and services across the county."

Shropshire Council said it was investigating after a large pile of rubbish - including food waste, cardboard and a shopping trolley - was dumped in a layby near Shifnal

David Vasmer, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and waste, said: “Fly-tipping is big problem for all of us – for residents, for the council and for our local environment.

"It’s unsightly, it’s dangerous and it costs a lot of money for the council to clear up – money that could be far better spent on providing services to local people."

The local authority is reminding residents that if their waste ends up being fly-tipped, they could be fined even if someone else dumped it.

Residents are encouraged to ask businesses taking their trash away for a waste carrier registration number and check it on the Environment Agency’s public register or by calling 0300 065 3000.

Shropshire Council said it was investigating after a large pile of rubbish - including food waste, cardboard and a shopping trolley - was dumped in a layby near Shifnal

Those who have paid to have their rubbish taken away are advised to ask for a detailed receipt and to make a note of the vehicle registration number.

Fly-tipping incidents in Shropshire can be reported online through the Shropshire Council website or using the FixMyStreet app.

Those who directly witness a fly-tip are asked to make a note of the vehicle details, record the time, date and location, and take photographs if it is safe to do so.