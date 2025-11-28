At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, December 4, Reform UK councillors will place a motion in front of councillors asking for the Statement of Common Ground (SoCG) between the council and the Ministry of Defence from 2017: “to be added to the current Local Development Plan (LDP) as a material planning consideration and evidence base document.”

Reform UK group leader Councillor Iain McIntosh (Yscir, with Honddu Isaf and Llanddew) asks councillors to support a motion to: “Instruct officers to take the necessary steps to reinstate and publish the SoCG within the council’s adopted LDP.

Cllr McIntosh also wants the council to: “Write to the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) to reaffirm the council’s recognition of the 10-kilometre safeguarding zone around SENTA, (Sennybridge Training Area) and to invite the MOD to confirm or, if necessary, update the SoCG to reflect current operational and planning circumstances.

This is to: “Ensure that all future planning policy and decisions within this safeguarding zone give full weight to national defence interests and the operational integrity of the SENTA.”

Cllr McIntosh explains that SENTA is key military training area where jets practice low flying, parachute and air drop training as well as live exercises.

Cllr McIntosh said: “The SoCG was initially intended to form part of the (current) LDP as an evidence base and material policy document.

“However, it was omitted from the adopted version, leaving a significant gap in the planning framework.”

The motion and concerns have been raised due to two large-scale wind energy proposals Garreg Fawr Energy Park (Bute Energy) and Parc Ynni Banc y Celyn (Wind2) being prepared for submission to Welsh Government planning inspectors.

They are within the 10-kilometre safeguarding zone.

Cllr McIntosh added that these applications are: “Raising serious concerns about potential interference with military training, radar, and flight safety operations.”

The motion will be seconded by Reform colleague Cllr Claire Johnson-Wood (Llanyre and Nantmel).

Garreg Fawr Energy Park is for a development of 22 turbines with blades reaching 220 metres on height by Bute Energy are at a very initial stage for land three kilometres (km) north east of Llanfihangel Nant Bran near Brecon.

Likewise, proposals by Wind for 27 wind turbines with blade tip height of 200 meters, ground mounted solar panels and battery storage is in the very early stages and is for land around three km south of Builth Wells and 10km north of Brecon

They are classed as Developments of National Significance (DNS) and would be processed by Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales) who recommend a decision that would be announced by a Welsh Government minister.

