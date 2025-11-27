Hundreds to attend ‘National emergency briefing’ at Westminster to spell out climate change risks

Hundreds of people are expected to join TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham for the “national emergency briefing” in Westminster – with climate and nature scientists, lawyers, economists and military figures outlining the threat from climate breakdown.

Professor Mike Berners-Lee from Lancaster University, chair of the panel of experts that are briefing attendees, will warn that carrying on with business as usual in the face of the climate emergency means “normalising catastrophe”.

He is expected to say the briefing would arm people with the facts.

“Today we will hear from leading experts in energy, nature, health, food security, national security and the economy, and their message is unmistakable: Britain is not adequately prepared for the heatwaves, flooding, droughts and nature loss that we will face if inaction continues to fall far short of what’s needed.

“Business as usual means normalising catastrophe — homes destroyed by flood and wildfire in Britain, price shocks, food shortages and a destabilised economy.

“We are drowning in fossil-fuel misinformation, and it is no accident.

“Fossil-fuel companies are spreading messages in the media and in Westminster designed to stall action,” he will warn.

The experts are expected to urge the UK Government to lead as it did in the Second World War, creating emergency legislation, job creation, investment and public engagement to address the crisis.

And they want to see the Government deliver a televised national emergency briefing to the public, and lead on delivering a global action plan.