The money, £2,809.83 in total, came from the Bryn Titli wind farm scheme and it is given to the town council to distribute to local groups.

Community Arts Rhayader and District received £820 as a contribution towards the cost of a programme of eight workshops and activities for children and young people based around construction and model making for education and play during 2026.

Rhayader and District Motor Cycle & Light Car Club will receive £1,000 as a contribution towards the costs of installing solar panels and associated equipment at their Cymythig Hill Course, reducing the reliance on diesel generators.

Rhayader Young Farmers will receive £189.98 to pay for two card payment machines enabling the handling of cashless payments at their events

Cylch Ti a Fi, the Welsh Medium Playgroup, part of Meithrin Rhaeadr will receive £500 towards the cost of assorted resources for play, education and sensory development.

Community Transport run by Rhayader & District Community Support (The Arches) will get £299.85 to pay for high viz Jackets and vests for their team of volunteer drivers.

Town clerk Julie Stephens said: “The town council members were delighted to be able to award these grants at their November meeting

“An application from the Football Club was deferred to the next meeting to be considered alongside a large grant application as part of the larger project; installation of solar panels.”

The Bryn Titli wind farm features 22 wind turbines and has been operational since 1994.

Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website. Visit shropshirestar.com/subscribe for our Black Friday offer