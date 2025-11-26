New signs have been ordered for a Builth Wells park and garden

Builth Wells Town Council hopes the dogs on lead signs will help to tackle the number of people allowing their dogs run loose, out of control and to foul in the Groe.

The issue was highlighted by people playing sports and rugby in the area and they said people not picking up after their dogs is a big problem.

10 new signs measuring 2ft by 1ft and costing £36 each plus VAT will be purchased and installed at the Groe.

Builth Wells town clerk Louise Hammond said; “We are receiving increased reports of dogs running loose and out of control. Since Powys no longer has a Public Space Protection Order in place, we believe these signs may act as a deterrent, particularly on The Groe.”

The original signage at the Bee Garden was quite harsh and mainly intended to warn against fly-tipping. As the garden is now more established, we are installing more fitting signage for the area.

Meanwhile, the council will also order two newly designed signs for the bee garden.

Members were told there are currently white signs at the garden, which is situated by Builth Wells Dr's surgery and Pendre Garages, but they are ‘quite harsh’.

They were put in place when the bee garden was initially established in an attempt to stop people dumping rubbish there as it was quite a problem at that time.

But town clerk Louise Hammond told a recent meeting that the volunteers have designed a new sign and they have asked if they could install them instead of the white signs.

“The white signs are quite harsh and the volunteers have come up with a sign that they like saying Builth Wells Community Wildlife Garden with the town council’s logo at the bottom.

“The white signs were needed in the beginning but they look a bit sterile and these look nicer.”

Members agreed to get two 3ft by 2ft signs at a cost of £76 each plus VAT for the bee garden.

The bee garden, was created by the town council a few years ago as its biodiversity project.

The triangular piece of land by the doctor’s surgery on the Groe was cleared and fenced off and wildflowers were planted to encourage bees.

Trees on the land have remained in place and the council’s aim was to turn a piece of waste land into a garden for the town

Town clerk Louise Hammond came up with the idea because the town council needed to submit a report on its biodiversity actions to the Welsh Government.

The project emerged after The Welsh Government under The Environment (Wales) Act 2016 announced it wants every council to do something to prepare a biodiversity plan and work to enhance biodiversity in its area.

The council will also put up a plaque stating that the bell ringers maintain the memorial garden.

