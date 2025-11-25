Three in five Shropshire homes 'need energy efficiency improvements' to meet government targets

The findings by multifoil insulation specialist SuperFOIL analysed over 25 million Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) records from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to identify England’s most and least energy-efficient residential properties, and how many need to meet the minimum EPC C target by 2030.

West Midlands ranks in the bottom two regions for energy efficiency of properties, with only 39.5% having an A-C EPC rating – leaving the majority (60.5%) of properties still in need of energy-efficiency improvements to reach the government’s minimum ‘C’ target.

According to the research, Shropshire performs slightly below the regional average for energy efficiency, with 61.6% of its homes falling short of an A-C EPC rating.

Staffordshire Moorlands was found to be the least energy efficient local authority in the West Midlands overall, with 70% of properties needing improvements to reach an A-C EPC rating. Whereas Telford and Wrekin was found to be the most efficient, although still with 45% of properties needing improvements.

When analysing the data, London tops the list for energy-efficient homes, with 48.1% of properties holding an A-C EPC rating.

Yorkshire & The Humber ranked at the bottom of the table with a significantly lower proportion of A-C EPC-rated properties, at 37.7%.

Targets for commercial rentals are even closer, with a ‘C’ rating required by April 2027 and a ‘B’ rating by April 2030, as part of the wider initiative to reach the UK’s goal of net-zero by 2050.

To achieve the Government’s minimum ‘B’ target by 2030, 88% of properties would require energy-efficiency improvements.

This comes as household energy debt has soared to £4.4 billion, and electricity bills have climbed another 2% from the start of October.

Improving an inefficient property to a C can save hundreds of pounds a year on bills, as around a quarter of a home’s heat is lost through the roof if it isn’t well insulated – with multifoil insulation reducing heat loss through the roof and walls by up to 50% in some retrofit projects.

Homes in EPC band D typically spend around £200 more on gas and electricity than an equivalent band C home, while a band F home might spend £550 more.

Chad Bragg, chief technical officer at SuperFoil, said: “EPC ratings help buyers, sellers, and renters understand a property’s energy efficiency, and crucially, costs. Improving efficiency with measures such as multifoil insulation and renewable energy supports government targets and makes your property more attractive to future buyers or tenants.

“Upgrading your insulation can improve energy efficiency by over 50% on some retrofit projects, with the potential to boost an EPC rating significantly. Multifoil insulation also helps keep homes cooler during increasingly hot English summers, reflecting the sun’s heat to keep homes cooler while retaining warmth in the winter.

“A great first step for any homeowner is to check their property’s EPC report on the Government’s official register. It highlights your current energy rating, shows where your home is losing energy, and provides clear recommendations to help improve efficiency.

“For those in need of financial help, Government schemes such as the Energt Company Obligation scheme and the Warm Homes: Local Grant are available to support low-income households living in less efficient homes (EPC D-G) with measures such as insulation and solar panels to reduce energy use and lower bills.”