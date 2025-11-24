Llandrindod Wells town councillors told about a Powys climate event in the new year

Llandrindod Wells Town Council received its 'save the date' notification for the Climate and Nature Action in Powys event during Wales Climate Week.

The Climate Working Group at the Powys Public Service Board said the event would be a day of inspiration, creativity and connection.

They said it will bring together people and organisations in the county who are turning climate priorities into real action.

The event will take place at Knighton Community Centre on Bowling Green Lane, Knighton on Saturday, February 7 from 10am until 4pm.

The council was told it would be a chance to explore transformations in energy, travel, nature, food, economy and more, they could inspired by people and projects making a difference, they could get creative to image a different future and they would be able to connect with like-minded change makers and technical experts.

The Powys PSB said more information would be shared soon but the council should save the date in the meantime.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said he and Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) would probably be interested in attending and so they will be sent all the information.