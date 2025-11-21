Bute Energy’s flagship project Nant Mithil Energy Park was accepted by the Welsh Government this week.

The final chance to have a say on controversial plans for 30 wind turbines in the New Radnor area will end on Tuesday, December 23

.

The application for 220 metre high turbines has been accepted by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales and the last consultation on the proposal has begun.

After many rounds of community consultation, it is now in its final stage, where PEDW will assess the application and the final decision will be made by Welsh Government Ministers, currently Rebecca Evans MS.

This process is short, with just a five week timeframe in which to submit comments directly to PEDW, with all submissions needing to be received by December 23 2025.

Brecon and Radnor Senedd Member James Evans has urged everyone to have their say on the plans.

He has organised a public meeting at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells on Thursday, December 4 at 7pm.

James said: “I urge everyone to have your say on the Nant Mithel Planning Application.

“It is an incredibly short timeframe in which to respond, especially in the run up to Christmas. Submit your views online through the PEDW site, case reference CAS-01907-D7Q6Z1.

“Radnor Forest may or may not be your local area, but we must all come together as one on this issue. If this first application gets passed, others could soon follow – Aberedw, Bryn Gilwern, Banc y Celyn, Garreg Fawr.

“The 30 turbines being proposed in Nant Mithel (Radnor Forest) are larger than anything currently built in Wales, up to 220m high and locals will not receive any of the electricity generated.

“Developers promise so-called ‘community benefits’ but these are a drop in the ocean compared to the profits they’ll make from exploiting our land.

“My opposition to these mass developments of wind turbines is well documented. I believe the cumulative effect of these multiple wind turbine sites will overwhelm our area, destroying pristine countryside, deterring tourists harming local jobs and businesses.

“I am particularly concerned about the infrasound effects of these turbines, which will be felt for many miles around. There are concerns raised from the NATS (Air Traffic Control) who says the Nant Mithel proposal is ‘unacceptable’. “I am convening a public meeting on Thursday, December 4 at 7pm at The Metropole Hotel Llandrindod Wells and have invited the four Regional Senedd Members – Cefin Campbell MS; Jane Dodds MS; Eluned Morgan MS and Joyce Watson MS, along with representatives from Bute Energy, CPRW and ReThink to attend. If anyone wants to find out more about the proposals, please come along.

“This is my home, your home, and I will do all I can to protect it.”

Bute Energy says the energy park will generate 198MW of clean, green energy – enough to power the equivalent of between 130,000 and 193,000 homes every year.

They said it will help cut between 194,000 and 287,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually

The application also includes associated infrastructure and ancillary works including: alternative options for a new access junction off the public highway, an electrical substation and control building with underground electrical cables, temporary construction and storage compounds, temporary borrow pits, and biodiversity enhancement proposals.

The proposed development would have an operational lifespan of 40 years.

Bute Energy says the project will deliver significant benefits to the local community including a Community Benefit Fund of around £1.5 million invested in community projects every year for the lifespan of the park.

Anyone who wishes to view the application can do so by searching reference number CAS-01907-D7Q6Z1 at planningcasework.service.gov.wales/case.



People can respond to this consultation by emailing PEDW.infrastructure@gov.wales.

