More of your incredible photos of wintry Shropshire scenes - including adorable Long Mynd ponies in the snow

So many snaps of the Shropshire countryside and hills dusted in wintry white were sent in that we've put together a second collection featuring the very best.

Pictures taken on Wednesday morning (November 19) showed the Wrekin in Telford, the Shropshire Hills, and other areas around the county coated in a light blanket of snow. Several residents woke to picturesque scenes and posted their photos of frosty fields and coated countryside on social media.

Photos shared included two ponies in the snow on the Long Mynd, dogs enjoying the snow, and other stunning Shropshire peaks.

Snow in Shropshire on Wednesday. Picture: Sophie MaGoo

The Met Office confirmed that cold Arctic air from the north was "firmly in charge" of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of the autumn.

"Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2 to 5cm will be possible," said Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong.

The Lawley covered in snow. Picture: Hayley Swaffield

According to the Met Office, the West Midlands is set to remain cold over the coming days, though bright and sunny spells will provide some welcome relief.

Snow in Shropshire on Wednesday. Picture: Harvey Price

Thursday started with widespread frost and icy patches, but the day is expected to be largely clear and dry, with little cloud cover allowing plenty of sunny intervals. Temperatures are expected to drop again overnight to around -2C.

Shropshire Hills covered in a dusting of snow. Picture: Karen Holdsworth

Friday will bring another chilly start, the forecast warns: "Another chilly start for many. Staying dry with clear skies and prolonged sunny spells. A return to slightly milder conditions with light winds, feeling pleasant in any sunshine. Maximum temperature 5C."

The Shropshire Hills. Photo: Paul Rogers

The outlook for Saturday to Monday adds: "Turning increasingly cloud and changeable from Saturday, as bands of rain and showers push eastwards across the region. Breezy at times, but feeling milder as temperatures return to near average."