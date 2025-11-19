Your photos of wintry Shropshire scenes as cold snap delivers first snowfall of the season

Pictures taken this morning (Wednesday) showed the Wrekin in Telford coated in a light blanket of snow, while residents near the Shropshire Hills in the south of the county also woke to picturesque scenes.

The early snowfall offers a striking contrast against the autumn landscape, with residents taking to social media to share photos of frosted fields and countryside.

Snow at the Stiperstones in Shropshire. Picture: Hannah Hamer

Residents in towns and villages across south Shropshire, as well as in Ellesmere and Hodnet in the north of the county, reported snowfall.

The Met Office confirmed that the first notable cold spell of the season is now gripping the country.

Snow in Shropshire on Wednesday morning. Picture: Emma Davies

David Ellison shared this picture from 'just under Manstone rock of the Stiperstones'

On Tuesday, Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: "Cold Arctic air from the north is firmly in charge of the UK’s weather, bringing the first notable cold snap of this autumn and giving an early taste of winter weather.

Snow at the Midland Gliding Club and Midland Gliding Club Cafe. Picture: Jessica Harding

"As a result, winter hazards are likely through the next few days, with snow and ice a particular hazard, and the coldest conditions likely on Wednesday and Thursday. Wintry showers will affect areas exposed to the brisk northerly wind, in particular Northern Ireland, southwest Wales, southwest England, northeast England and across the northern half of Scotland.

Snow in Church Pulverbatch near Shrewsbury. Picture: Ellie Thorne

"Whilst not all places will see lying snow, where showers are most frequent accumulations of 2 to 5cm will be possible."

Despite the wintry conditions, neither Shropshire Council nor Telford & Wrekin Council are reporting any school closures.

The Met Office is giving a five per cent chance of snow in the region throughout Wednesday.