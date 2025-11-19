Senior leaders from the Powys Public Services Board (PSB) came together at The Strand Hall in Builth Wells to explore how their organisations can continue to work collaboratively to address climate risks and build resilience within the county recently.

The workshop, facilitated by Local Partnerships, focused on the growing threats posed by a changing climate and built on the collaborative work of the PSB’s county-wide climate risk assessment.

Drawing on real experiences, including recent wildfires and the 2022 heatwave, attendees looked at how climate risk actions can be embedded into everyday decision-making and how shared approaches can be developed to manage overlapping risks.

The Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker, opened the session and representatives in attendance included Powys County Council, Natural Resources Wales, Powys Teaching Health Board, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, Mid Wales Growth Deal, Bwyd Powys Food Partnership, Office of the Future Generations of Wales, and Maximising UK Adaptation to Climate Change (MACC) hub.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Leader and Cabinet Member for People, Performance and Partnerships and Powys Public Services Board Chair, said: "Climate change is no longer a distant threat - it’s here, shaping our lives today. Across Powys we’re increasingly seeing the impacts of flooding, wildfires and heatwaves. The challenges of climate change are real and interconnected, but so are our strengths when we work together. Through the Public Services Board, we have a unique opportunity to share knowledge and act collectively, turning plans into practical solutions that protect our communities and future generations to build a more resilient, sustainable Powys."

Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker, added: “The Public Services Boards, established through the Well-being of Future Generations Act, are important for bringing organisations and people together to collaborate, integrate, make decisions and enable action for their people, for today and for tomorrow. Powys PSB is a great example of that in action: working collaboratively to find solutions for how we adapt to our changing climate to one of the defining challenges of our time, for present and future generations.”

This session is part of the wider work Powys PSB is doing to respond to the climate and nature emergency (as defined in the Wellbeing Plan) and includes ongoing engagement with stakeholders and communities.





