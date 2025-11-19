The site where the turbines would be positioned if permission is granted

An application for 220 metre high turbines has been accepted by Planning and Environment Decisions Wales and the last consultation on the proposal has begun.

Bute Energy has submitted the Nant Mithil Energy Park plan for a Development of National Significance (DNS).

The consultation will end two days before Christmas on Tuesday, December 23.

The plan was submitted to PEDW at the end of 2024, but Bute Energy was asked to carry out further surveys to supplement those already completed.

After completing those and submitting the additional information to PEDW, it now considers the Environmental Statement to be complete and it will publicise and consult on the final DNS application.

Nant Mithil Energy Park is proposed in Radnor Forest, around 9km east of Llandrindod Wells.

It includes 30 turbines up to 220 metres in height, generating 198MW of clean, green energy – enough to power the equivalent of between 130,000 and 193,000 homes every year.

Bute Energy said it will help cut between 194,000 and 287,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually

The applications also includes associated infrastructure and ancillary works including: alternative options for a new access junction off the public highway, an electrical substation and control building with underground electrical cables, temporary construction and storage compounds, temporary borrow pits, and biodiversity enhancement proposals.

The proposed development would have an operational lifespan of 40 years.

They say the project will deliver significant benefits to the local community including a Community Benefit Fund of around £1.5 million invested in community projects every year for the lifespan of the park.

A spokesperson for Bute Energy said; “Since our statutory pre-application consultation in 2024, we have made the updates to the application. To reduce the landscape and visual impacts of our proposals, we have removed the anemometer mast and turbine number 27 together with their associated infrastructure.

“T28 and T29 have been moved 50m south to address consultation responses from residents to north of the Site.

“To reduce the impact on heritage assets, we have repositioned turbine 25, to reduce the impact on habitats, we have reduced the overall length of on-site tracks and cabling corridors.

“Revised substation alignment to minimise cut and fill to ground levels at this location.

“Temporary security cabin at the site entrance added, during construction only.

“The overall size of the application site boundary has been reduced.”

PEDW are now running a consultation on the application from Tuesday, November 18 to Tuesday, December 23 2025.

Anyone who wishes to view the application can do so by searching reference number CAS-01907-D7Q6Z1 at planningcasework.service.gov.wales/case.



People can respond to this consultation by emailing PEDW.infrastructure@gov.wales.



This will be the final opportunity to give your views on the proposal, and your feedback will be considered by the appointed Planning Inspector.

The project was launched to the public in autumn 2022 and Bute Energy says it has undertaken a thorough engagement process starting with an initial non-statutory round of consultation with the public, followed by a second statutory consultation with the public in late spring and early summer 2024.

During this time they heard from 761 people, hosted six in-person events plus one webinar – attended by 529 people and they say they have consistently met with local groups and key representatives, around project updates and community benefit opportunities.

They have undertaken more detailed studies since then, their designs have evolved following feedback from key stakeholders, the community and landowners.

Two community councils and one town council in the area have included news items about the latest situation on their websites and they are urging residents to write to their own specific community council as well as PEDW.

The New Radnor Community Council website is at

https://newradnorcommunitycouncil.gov.wales/news/nant-mithil-wind-energy-development-update

Old Radnor Community Council website is at https://oldradnorcommunitycouncil.gov.wales/community-council/council-news

Presteigne and Norton Town Council’s website is at

Nant Mithil Energy Development: Application Update – Presteigne & Norton Town Council

New Radnor Community Council’s next meeting is on December 11, Old Radnor Community Council meets on December 16 and Presteigne and Norton Town Council meets on December 15. All have had their November meetings.