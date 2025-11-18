Yellow weather warning for icy conditions to cover Shropshire and mid Wales as 'Arctic flow' hits the UK

The Met Office has issued the warning stating that rain and hill snow, followed by clearing skies, will lead to the risk of icy patches on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (November 18-19).

Residents across the West Midlands, Telford, Shropshire, Staffordshire and mid Wales have been warned to expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths that could cause injuries from slips and falls.

The Met Office states: "Outbreaks of rain will spread southwards on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, potentially falling as snow on hills for a time, before clearing to the south. As skies clear later, allowing temperatures to fall close to or below freezing, this will bring the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces.

Yellow warning for ice in the West Midlands

"Some temporary slushy snow deposits will be possible where snow persists for long enough, especially on grassy surfaces, but any significant accumulations will be largely restricted to communities and transport routes above about 300m elevation."

Meanwhile the UK Health Security Agency has warned of a potential rise in deaths in over-65s and people with health conditions, as well as an increased demand for healthcare services. A yellow cold health alert is in place warning that "significant impacts are possible across health and social care services".

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said that high pressure to the northwest will drive a "cold northerly flow" from the Arctic across the country.

He added: "This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.

“There will be widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dipping as low as -7C in places next week, and daytime temperatures staying in single figures across the country. Couple this with a brisk northerly wind, and there will be a marked wind chill. This will be a notable change in our weather after a prolonged spell of above-average temperatures.

"People should keep an eye on the forecast in their area as it is possible warnings may be issued for snow and ice at times.”

The Met Office has issued multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice affecting parts of the UK from Monday to Thursday, with sub-zero temperatures expected during the first cold snap of the year.

Conditions are expected to be drier from Friday, with temperatures feeling milder and rain reaching the west later in the day.

How to stay safe in a yellow weather warning

To stay safe the Met Office recommends: