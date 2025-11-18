When Shropshire Council residents will get new bin collection calendars after they were 'cancelled'

People previously received calendars at the end of October, with waste collection crews popping them under bin lids.

However, according to council leader Councillor Heather Kidd, the previous Conservative administration cancelled the calendars – which only came to light when people weren’t receiving them.

Residents were advised to check their collection day postcode via Shropshire Council’s website, or contact the customer service centre for a copy. A print-out could also be arranged by visiting any of the Shropshire Local sites.

“This is not perfect, but I will try to work this through for you all,” said Councillor Kidd.

Providing an update on her Facebook page, Councillor Kidd said the laminated calendars for the festive period will be delivered by the collection crews during the weeks commencing December 1 and 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, the laminated annual collection calendar is set to be delivered to every household from January 12, at no extra cost to the council or tax payers.