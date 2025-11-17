Telford councillors support tougher action against ‘irresponsible’ dog owners

The full Telford & Wrekin Council got behind a motion calling for the enforcement of a ‘dogs on leads’ policy on agreed designated public areas and highways.

Mayor Eileen Callear, owner of eight dogs, spoke in a debate on dog ownership at Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

They also want to work with the police to address the owners of dogs dangerously out of control and hand automatic fines to owners not carrying dog poo bags.

Councillor Thomas Janke reading a speech at Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Jenny Urey (Independent, Muxton) told Thursday’s full council of a case where a local elderly couple had their dog “ripped and tossed like a ragdoll” whilst on a lead and killed on the Esso fields in Donnington

Councillor Jenny Urey speaking at the full Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

“The attacking dog was off lead. The distraught husband carried the blood soaked body home to his wife. She reached out to me.”

Proposing the motion she also also told the meeting of owners being too scared of getting bitten by their own dogs to intervene in an attack, a lady in Newport being “dragged out of her wheelchair”, a horse attacked.

Councillor Peter Scott (Indpendent, Newport West), seconding the motion, said he “doesn’t want a blanket ban on anyone” but had led campaigns for dogs to be put on leads as well as for owners to pick up their pets’ poo.

He said that people are being put off walking on the Newport Canal path because of a fear of dogs off leads.

“The majority of people are responsible,” he said.

But he added that a Public Spaces Protection Order is already in force.

“It must be properly enforced with the correct signs in place,” he added.

Councillor Thomas Janke (Liberal Democrats, Newport South) said he supported the Urey/Scott motion.

“There is no such thing as a bad dog, only irresponsible owners,” he said.

But he added that “enforcement will prove difficult with only eight officers”.

They also have other duties to perform, he added.

“They do an excellent job but it feels grossly under-enforced,” said Councillor Janke.

Mayor Eileen Callear (Labour, Hadley & Leegomery) owns eight dogs and also supported the motion.

“Responsible ownership is key to this,” she said.

“If we love our dogs and love our spaces I think the motion is well worded.”

Summing up the debate Councillor Urey said she hoped it would mean residents will report the owners of dogs that offend.

And she added: “Obedient dogs should be allowed to run and play freely. Responsible owners should be able to walk with their dogs off the lead.”