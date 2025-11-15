Latest river levels and warnings in Shropshire as flooding expected following Storm Claudia

Three local flood warnings - where flooding is expected - were in place on Saturday morning following Storm Claudia.

The most severe of the alerts from the Environment Agency (EA) applied to Rea Brook in Shrewsbury and the River Vyrnwy in Maesbrook and in Melverley.

Five flood alerts - where flooding is possible - were also in place, including for the River Severn, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, the Tern and Perry catchments and Upper Teme.

The Environment Agency were erecting Phase 1 and 2 of the Frankwell flood barriers early on Saturday morning

On Saturday morning, the Rea Brook level at Hookagate was at 1.85m - flooding of homes is possible when it goes above 2.5m.

A spokesperson from the EA said: "High river levels are expected to cause flooding today (Saturday, November 15). Flooding may affect properties and roads in and around Shrewsbury."

At the same time, the River Vyrnwy was at its predicted peak - with water levels in Llanymynech at 4.5m, 0.2m above the level where property flooding is possible.

A spokesperson for the EA said flooding may affect properties and roads in and around Maesbrook, including the A483 between Llanymynech and Four Crosses, just south of Llanymynech Bridge, as well as in and around Melverley.

Along the River Severn, flooding was expected to affect low lying land and roads next to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley, including at White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The Severn is currently expected to peak at Crew Green (5.8 to 6.0m) overnight Saturday, Welshbridge (4.3 to 4.5m) Sunday afternoon, Buildwas (5.6 to 6m) overnight Sunday and at Bridgnorth (4.5 to 4.9m) on Monday morning.

Preparations for flood defences were already being made at the peak of the storm on Friday, with Telford & Wrekin Council crews preparing to install gully bungs in Ironbridge to prevent water rising through drains along the road.

The beginning phases of installation for the flood barriers at Frankwell in Shrewsbury were being installed early on Saturday morning.