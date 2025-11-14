Three flood alerts in place across West Midlands as Storm Claudia continues to batter the region - here's where

Three rivers in Staffordshire, Shropshire and the Black Country have had flood alerts placed on them by the Environment Agency as Storm Claudia continues to bring heavy rain and wind.

The alerts were put in place on the River Sow and River Penk, the River Worfe and Upper Tame on Thursday night and have remained in place on Friday morning with updates to follow later.

The Environment Agency said a flood alert means that flooding is possible so people should prepare now and said it issues a flood alert when forecasts show that flooding may be possible from rivers and high tides, surges or strong winds at sea.

The alert for the River Sow and River Penk covers a wide area, with low-lying land and roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough on the River Sow, between Coven and Stafford on the River Penk, on the Sandyford Brook, on the Rising Brook, on the Ridings Brook and on the Saredon Brook all having the alerts placed on them.

The Environment Agency said on Thursday: "Forecast high river levels tomorrow morning may lead to flooding.

"Flooding is possible from the morning of November 14.

"Flooding may affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Sow between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough, the River Penk between Coven and Stafford, the Sandyford Brook, the Rising Brook, the Ridings Brook and the Saredon Brook.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water .

"This message will be updated by 11am on November 14 or as the situation changes."

The alert for the River Tame covers the areas of low-lying land and roads between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale on the River Tame and Bescot on the Ford Brook.

The Environment Agency said on Thursday: "Forecast high river levels tomorrow morning may lead to flooding.

"Flooding is possible from the morning of November 14.

"Flooding may affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Tame between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale and the Ford Brook between Walsall and Bescot.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and clearing blockages from debris screens.

"Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water .

"This message will be updated by 11am on November 14 or as the situation changes."

For the River Worfe, the alert was issued for the River Worfe, Wesley Brook and Albrighton Brook and their tributaries.

The Environment Agency said on Thursday: "Forecast high river levels tomorrow morning may lead to flooding.

"Flooding is possible from the morning of November 14.

"Flooding may affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Crackley Bank to Bridgnorth. Other locations that may be affected include Ryton and Burcote. Water is rising in the drains at Worfield.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water .

"This message will be updated by 9am on November 14 or as the situation changes."