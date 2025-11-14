Presteigne volunteers presented recognised for community garden work thanks to grant

Volunteers at the Community Garden at Presteigne and Angie Sutton were recently presented with a plaque in recognition of the work completed with the help of the National Garden Scheme Community Garden Grant.

Founded in 2022, by a small group of volunteers, Presteigne Community Garden is located at the former kitchen gardens at The Sydney Nolan Trust.

Over the past three years the small group of volunteers have enjoyed community growing, gradually cultivating the area with the aims of improving resilience in food production, eating healthily, being economically viable and making locally grown food accessible to all.

The Community Garden Grant from the National Garden Scheme enabled further development of the site by providing a shed for storage, scaffolding planks and soil for raised beds as well as materials to build protective cages for winter crops.

Dr Alison Kemp, County Organiser for South Powys, when visiting to present the award found many of the raised beds continuing to be productive, even in November.

The extensive garden is surrounded by beech hedging to provide a microclimate.

There is a seating area with benches and chairs restored using recycled timber providing an area for social engagement.

A spokesperson said: “The volunteer team are extraordinarily resourceful drawing from contributions and donations of seeds, plants and have recently restored a poly tunnel which has provided tomatoes and cucumbers over the summer.

“The volunteers clearly benefit from the opportunity to grow and distribute food to the local community.

“The engagement with the local population is impressive and the community garden has drawn upon help from local cub groups, hosted local community open days and events including a summer picnic for the local Women’s Institute group.”

Produce is donated to the Presteigne and Knighton Foodbank and the Circle lunch group who meet in Presteigne.

The garden works closely with the local Presteigne Plenty group in who take surplus produce from the local area to turn into items that can be sold to help raise funds for community projects.

Since the Community Garden Grants began, £1,202,360 has been donated to over 500 community projects.

For more information visit ngs.org.uk/who-we-are/community-garden-grants