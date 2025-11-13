Stunning photos as Northern Lights treat Shropshire residents to rare spectacle

Stargazers enjoyed a spellbinding show of celestial colour as the aurora borealis lit up skies across the county and much of the UK.

According to the Met Office, the phenomenon was caused by the Sun entering an active phase and producing several eruptions known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which send solar particles towards Earth.

The Northern Lights were captured in Shropshire. Picture: Sue Austin

When these particles interact with the Earth's atmosphere, they create the dazzling light displays that were visible over Shropshire on Wednesday night (November 12).

Former Shropshire Star reporter Sue Austin captured stunning photos of the Northern Lights over Ellesmere, but said they were not visible to the naked eye.

The Met Office had earlier said Wednesday evening would bring "heightened anticipation" for aurora enthusiasts: "Following a series of coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the Sun, the Earth’s atmosphere is set to experience another wave of geomagnetic activity.

"These solar eruptions, which began arriving from Tuesday, have already delivered enhanced auroral displays for parts of Scotland. However, while the science points to a promising event, terrestrial weather is likely to disappoint many hopeful skywatchers."