With instances of dog fouling known to increase as daylight hours shorten, Powys County Council is working with Keep Wales Tidy on its dog fouling campaign, ‘Leave Only Pawprints’.

As darker evenings and poor weather set in, some owners may think they won’t be seen failing to pick up or may be less willing to stop in the cold and rain, but the impact on our shared spaces is even greater than previously thought.

New research from Aberystwyth University has found that dog faeces not picked up by owners often contains higher levels of harmful parasites and bacteria. According to the study, this is because this waste is more likely to come from dogs that aren’t properly cared for or regularly wormed by their owners.

While Keep Wales Tidy’s LEAMS (Local Environmental Audit and Management System) surveys show a downward trend in reported dog fouling on streets, the charity warns that the issue remains widespread in areas not captured by the surveys, including parks, verges and rural paths.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “Dog mess is the most unacceptable and offensive type of litter on our streets and in our open spaces and there really is no need for it.

“As a dog owner myself, I appreciate how lucky we are that Powys has wonderful dog-friendly communities and plenty of space to exercise our four-legged friends. But with the joy of owning a pet comes the responsibility of cleaning up after them.

“It is totally unacceptable not pick after your dog and is a waste of council resources and taxpayers’ money for the street cleaners to clean up irresponsible owners. Please, bag it, bin it and leave only pawprints when you are next walking your dog.”

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive, said: “It’s encouraging to see fewer incidents of dog fouling on our streets, but this doesn’t tell the full story. We know that fouling continues to be a serious problem in parks and green spaces, especially as the nights draw in. Not only is it unpleasant, but it’s a genuine health hazard for people and pets. There’s no excuse - bag it, bin it, and help us keep Wales clean and safe for everyone.”

Funded by Welsh Government, the campaign aims to encourage dog owners across Wales to leave only pawprints by picking up after their dog.