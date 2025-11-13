Cross-border conservation efforts take centre stage for River Dee

A cross-border collaboration is bringing renewed energy to efforts to restore and protect the River Dee, source to sea.

Organisations from both England and Wales are joining forces to recover nature, improve water quality, and strengthen the resilience of the iconic river system for wildlife and local communities alike.

Partners include Natural England, the Welsh Dee Trust, the Environment Agency, Natural Resources Wales, Cheshire Wildlife Trust, North Wales Wildlife Trust, the LIFE Dee River Project, United Utilities, Severn Trent and Welsh Water/Dŵr Cymru.

Working across administrative boundaries, these organisations are tackling shared environmental challenges with the aim to deliver lasting benefits for people and nature across the entire catchment.

Flowing from the mountains of Eryri (Snowdonia) through North Wales and Cheshire to the internationally important Dee Estuary, the River Dee supports a rich mosaic of habitats — from upland streams and lowland floodplains to expansive saltmarsh and the estuary.

The river serves as a vital source of drinking water for communities across the North West, while the surrounding landscape supports important food production, particularly the region’s dairy industry.

The Dee is home to at-risk species such as wild Atlantic salmon, otters, freshwater pearl mussels, and rare aquatic plants. The Dee Estuary provides critical habitat for thousands of overwintering birds and supports unique saltmarsh and mudflat ecosystems.

Yet, like many rivers across the UK, the Dee faces pressures from pollution, habitat loss, recreational disturbance and the impacts of climate change throughout its journey from the Welsh mountains to the Irish Sea.

To drive forward these ambitions, representatives from all partner organisations came together at a multi-agency Dee Conference held recently at Storyhouse, Chester.

The event showcased how collaborative working can deliver significant conservation outcomes for some of the region’s most vulnerable species and habitats across the entire river system.

Lucy Abram, Natural England Deputy Director for Cheshire to Lancashire, said: “Healthy ecosystems are vital to our wellbeing, our economy, and our resilience to climate change. As part of the wider Nature Recovery Network, we have a crucial role in improving the condition of the designated sites within the Dee catchment for both people and wildlife.

“By creating a connected link of habitats, we can help nature recover and a coordinated, cross-border approach is key to success.

“Working together across England and Wales, we can make a real difference for the important species and communities that all depend on this river system, from the Welsh mountains to the Dee Estuary.”

Mark Easedale, Area Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, said: “The Dee Conference was a vital opportunity to unite partners from across England and Wales with a shared ambition — to restore and protect the River Dee from source to sea.

“By working together, we can drive forward the recovery of this iconic river, improving water quality, boosting biodiversity, and reducing flood risk for generations to come.”

Joel Rees-Jones, Team Leader for the LIFE Dee River Project, said: “Much of the success of the LIFE Dee River project is built on collaboration, by working closely with partner organisations and supportive landowners across the Dee catchment, it has allowed us to deliver truly ambitious outcomes for the River Dee and its wildlife.

“From restoring critical habitats to improving water quality, our joint efforts are already showing positive results.

“One of our proudest achievements is the removal of Erbistock weir, the largest weir removal ever undertaken in Wales, which has opened up free passage for all fish species for the first time in 200 years.”

Natural England and its partners will continue to share updates on progress and opportunities for community involvement as work continues.