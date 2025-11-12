When West Midlands weather warning will be in force as up to 80mm of rain forecast

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for the West Midlands.

The yellow rain warning will be in place from 6am on Friday, November 14 to 6am on Saturday, November 15.

A map from the forecaster shows the areas of the country which will be covered by the warning.

A Met Office map shows the areas of England which will be covered by a yellow rain warning from 6am on Friday November 14 to 6am on Saturday November 15.

Met Office yellow rain warning

The warning reads: “Heavy and prolonged rain during Friday into early Saturday may lead to some flooding and disruption.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions, some road closures, and some bus and train services delayed or cancelled. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

“Outbreaks of rain will develop through Thursday evening and night, becoming prolonged and heavy throughout Friday, before slowly easing into Saturday morning. Strong easterly winds will accompany this rain. Accumulations of 30-50 mm are expected quite widely, with some places receiving 60-80 mm, and potentially in excess of 100 mm over east-facing hills in southeast Wales. This, following recent wet weather, could lead to some surface water and river flooding impacts. Although some uncertainty exists in the areas of heaviest rainfall, impacts appear more probable across southeast Wales, the Midlands and parts of southern England.”