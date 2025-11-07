The site plan showing the boat moored, the access pontoon, car parking spaces and the access road

The boat with a jetty will be moored within part of the north shore of Pen Y Clawdd Pool at Llanbister Road, Llandrindod Wells.

A shed will also be erected and an access track will be created to the pool which covers 1.82 hectares and is used for commercial recreational fishing.

Mr Morgan of The Farm, Dutlas near Knighton applied for the planning permission for the boat on the lake which is very popular with anglers.

Pen y Clawdd fishing pool is an upland lake of 4.5 acres situated on moorland a few miles west of Knighton.

It is 1200 feet altitude so possibly one of the highest carp lakes in the UK.The venue holds carp, mostly mirrors to 26lb with plenty of doubles. There are also good number of perch present to over 2lb.

The boat will be used as a holiday let and it will have toilet and washing facilities. The walls will be made of timber boarding and there will be a flat roof membrane with profiled metal sheeting.

The boat mooring will lead to the creation of one part-time job.

Sewage and grey water will be transferred from the boat to a treatment plant and drainage field.

Access to the holiday let will be via an existing access gateway to/from an unclassified single-vehicle-width road.

From the gateway, vehicle access to the moored boat will be via a three metre wide track that will cross two agricultural grassland fields.

A small, single vehicle, parking area will be created and from the vehicle parking area, access to the boat will be via a pontoon, attached to two concrete pads to be installed at/within the north shore of the pool.

The development will require the removal of small areas of agricultural grassland field for the creation of the pontoon, the forming of the access track and the creation of the vehicle parking area.

It does not require the removal of any trees or shrubs or parts of (field boundary) hedgerows.