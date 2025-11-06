Explore the Celtic Rainforest at a Rhayader by Nature event

The local natural history group, Rhayader by Nature, will present the evening with Jen Newman, Elan Valley Estates Manager, Julia Harrison, LIFE Project Manager, and renowned botanist Ray Woods.

It will dive deeper into the Celtic Rainforest in the Elan Valley and its history, as well as advice on how to protect and enhance it. The talk will focus on the environment and wildlife. about the rich world of the Celtic Rainforest in the Elan Valley

The talk will be at 7.30pm on Thursday, November 13 at Community Arts Rhayader And District, Rhayader.

Tickets are £3 for adults, children are free.

For further information, please contact the Secretary on 01597 811169 or by email at rhayaderbynature@hotmail.co.uk.