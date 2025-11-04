Call for gardeners - after four plots unusually become vacant at Knighton’s allotments

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said the four plots had become vacant for various reasons and there was nobody currently on the waiting list.

The allotments are available for Knighton residents only and they are run by Knighton Town Council.

Anyone taking up an allotment must use it as an allotment garden and for no other purpose, it must be kept clear from weeds and be well manured and maintained in a good state for cultivation.

Allotment tenants must not cause or permit any nuisance to other occupiers, must not erect any building on the allotment without the consent of the town council, or erect any fence adjoining the path set out in the allotment gardens and they must not plant without consent from the town council, any trees or fruit bushes

To apply, email knightontowncouncil@outlook.com and request an application form.

Once returned, the town council will either offer you a plot or add you to the waiting list, depending on availability.