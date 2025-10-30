Shropshire Council shortlisted for 'Local Authority of the Year' energy award

Shropshire Council's Affordable Warmth and Energy Efficiency Team has been shortlisted as a finalist for Local Authority of the Year 2025 at the National Energy Efficiency Awards.

The council, which previously won the award in 2023, said the recognition reflects the dedication of staff, partners and residents in working together to address fuel poverty and cold homes across the county.

A spokesperson for the local authority cited the council's largest initiative, the Home Upgrade Grant (HUG2) scheme, which supported 308 homes with more than £4.7 million invested locally.

The Guildhall in Shrewsbury, home of Shropshire Council

The project team also installed 214 low-carbon heating measures and installed 294 fabric measures such as improved loft insulation or upgraded double glazing.

The spokesperson added: "These efforts helped to reduce energy bills and carbon emissions, often ending the reliance on expensive off-gas heating fuels for some of our most vulnerable residents. Our partnership with Marches Energy Agency and our network of expert installer partners have enabled us to support more households than ever.

"In total, our efforts on the HUG2 scheme are projected to save 912 tonnes of CO₂ annually, improved the efficiency rating of these homes by 18 EPC points and reduced energy bills by £275 on average.

"In addition to the HUG2 scheme the council’s Keep Shropshire Warm Service continues to support thousands of residents each year, providing impartial energy advice and support to those in need. Hundreds of additional homes across the county have received energy efficiency upgrades through the ECO4 scheme, which the council helps to facilitate."

Portfolio holder for housing and leisure Councillor James Owen said: “I am delighted that Shropshire Council is to be recognised once again for our work to tackle fuel poverty and improve energy efficiency.

"This nomination is a testament to the hard work and innovation of our Affordable Warmth and Energy Efficiency Team, and our partners.

"We are making a real difference - helping residents to live in warmer, healthier homes while reducing our carbon footprint.

"Building on our success in 2023, we remain committed to delivering sustainable, long-term solutions for Shropshire.”

Principal affordable warmth and energy efficiency officer Oliver Rothwell added: “We are humbled to be shortlisted for this award again. Our achievements are only possible thanks to the dedication of our team, the support of our partners, and the willingness of Shropshire residents to get involved.

"Every home improved is a step forward. Looking ahead, we remain committed to reaching more households, innovative in our approach, and ensuring that everyone in Shropshire can enjoy a warm, healthy home."