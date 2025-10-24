Rhayader Town Council shows interest in joining a community solar energy scheme

Rhayader Town Council has expressed an interest in being included in a new community solar energy scheme.

Powys Energy for All is an exciting new project led by Severn Wye Energy Agency (SWEA), to support community groups across Powys in exploring and developing community-owned solar energy.

The project is fully funded and aims to help local groups assess the potential for solar PV installations on for example, community buildings or land, access free expert support, feasibility studies and guidance and move toward local, sustainable energy ownership that benefits the community.

YnNi Teg which has been commissioned carry out an initial scoping study for the project contacted Rhayader Town Council to see if they would be interested in getting involved.

Rhayader town clerk Julie Stephens said; “We have expressed our interest in being included and provided information to YnNi Teg on possible locations to host Solar Panels.

“They are currently preparing their report which will be presented to Severn Wye soon.

“If successful, we hope to be selected as one of the five groups taken forward to stage two, a fully funded feasibility study.”

Mrs Stephens said as she understand it, if the project went ahead the solar panels would be owned by a community group, a Co-Op or Community Investment Company for example, the panels are ‘hosted’ on various business /organisations roofs and the community group would “sell” the power generated to the business/organisation through a Power Purchase Agreement (setting a p/kWh).

The business or organisation would benefit from buying power at a far cheaper rate than their current supplier and the community group benefit by earning a revenue from the power sales.

She added: “While we wait for a decision, a representative from Severn Wye has arranged to visit to learn more about our aspirations for a community wide energy scheme and look at potential sites.”

Several councilors offered to meet the Severn Wye representative to show them potential sites in the town