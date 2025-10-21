Two Mid Wales towns are celebrating after being judged to be blooming beautiful.

Llanwrtyd Wells and Knighton both won awards at this year’s Wales in Bloom event.



Some of the planted troughs around Knighton's clock tower

Part of Knighton's Wales in Bloom entry

Another lovely flower box in Knighton

Llanwrtyd Wells' haul of certificates and Wales in Bloom awards

Llanwrtyd Wells was awarded a gold award for their RHS Wales in Bloom entry, and the Friends of the Station and Dolwen Field Group achieved outstanding in the It’s Your Neighbourhood category.

A spokesperson said it was a great achievement and well deserved.

Knighton won a silver award in the large village category.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs-Alferoff said: “We are thrilled to receive this acknowledgement of the hard work so many put into making Knighton’s greenery great.

“The Town Council wants to thank the many local groups and businesses who put so much into displays both on their property and around the town, the Community Centre’s volunteers for their work on their public garden, local volunteer gardeners, including Sally S, Rosemary C, Sheila T, Sheila C, and Sarah M for their work on many parts of the town, such as the Civic Centre garden and new bus stop and school planters, T-Veg and all their volunteers, the Flower Box, for their work on behalf of the Town Council on the insect-friendly and biodiverse hanging baskets and planters, Knighton Town Council’s road workers, whose watering kept the plants alive through this year’s heatwaves and everyone else who did anything, large or small, to make Knighton’s plants and flowers their best.”

The Wales in Bloom event was kindly hosted by Wrexham County Borough Council and Wrexham in Bloom recently.

The town council said they had received a framed certificate for their success.

Councillor Petronella Ford said she felt initially at least, it would be nice to display it in the window at the museum so everyone could see it.

She said then later it could be put at the civic centre.

“I think it’s a great thing and we should make a showcase of it,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp agreed and said she thought it was a great idea.

Members unanimously agreed to display it in the museum window for everyone to see it.