Councillor Mark Hammond said Planning and Environment Decisions Wales currently has 17 applications in various stages around Powys.

Councillor Bryan Davies represents Llanafan Fawr

Councillor Gareth E Jones represents Llanelwedd

Councillor Jeremy Pugh represents Builth Wells

He said in the Builth Wells area there are currently five applications and a plan for 60 miles of pylons to Carmarthen, as well as Hendy windfarm, which is already in existence.

He called for a meeting at the Strand Hall with the three county councillors who represent Builth area – Councillor Jeremy Pugh for Builth Wells, Councillor Gareth Jones for Llanelwedd and Councillor Bryan Davies for Llanafan Fawr – to give residents a chance to ask them for their views on the issue and pass on their opinions.

Councillor Hammond said once Bute Energy put in their application there will only be five weeks for residents to respond.

“We need to start thinking about how the councillors will respond as individuals and as a council,” he said.

He said Llanwrtyd Wells is looking at organising a mass protest at the Senedd and he said he is happy to attend but each councillor would need to make a personal decision about it.

He told town councillors on Tuesday that now National Grid have a project in the early stages to run pylons from Bodelwyddan in the north, through Gwyddelwern and Cefn Coch, then close to Newbridge on Wye it turns south west down to Llandyfaelog.

He said the plans if they get the go-ahead would create a major arrow coming right through Mid Wales down to Carmarthen and wind farm developers are being offered connections to it.

“It’s like the California Gold Rush of the 19th Century at the moment with the applications coming in from everywhere. It’s due to a lack of co-ordination and joined up thinking in Welsh Government

“But I think we do need to have a meeting now with our three County Councillors and give members of the public the chance to ask them where they stand on the turbine and pylon issue.

“These companies want to turn Mid Wales into a green desert and we will just become an energy battery of the whole of Wales.”

Councillor Hammond said each blade on some of the turbines will be the size of a jumbo jet, there will be massive concrete roads created to get them to the sites and disruption for two to three years on major roads in the area as they come through.

“I don’t think a lot of people in the area are thinking of these really big issues,” he said.

A spokesperson for Bute Energy said: “The careful consideration and consultation required to plan and build infrastructure for the renewable energy we need in Wales couldn’t be further from any sort of ‘gold rush’.

“We have been developing our projects since 2018 through extensive engagement with a range of organisations and communities.

“There is an urgent need to diversify our energy sources to bring down household bills and reinforce our energy security – and Wales has a long way to go. But there's nothing rushed about meeting the high standards we the public rightly expect of developers.

"Four of our projects – Aberedw, Llyn Llort, Banc Du and Rhiwlas – reached statutory consultation stage earlier this year. This is our final step before submitting a full planning application for scrutiny by PEDW, who will undertake a further consultation of five weeks. We look forward to sharing the results of our consultation and engagement on these projects and the outcome of extensive environmental surveys with designs honed through our engagement with communities.

“Our energy parks will generate home-grown secure energy and bring a range of jobs and other opportunities to Mid Wales. They will also help the local businesses in our supply chains thrive, and support local groups, charities, and schools through our community investment fund. We’re doing everything we can to keep as much of our investment as possible in Wales, and to create a positive legacy for Mid Wales.”