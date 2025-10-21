Llandrindod Wells Town Council was asked if it had land available as a Powys County Council officer is looking into the possibilities of tree planting for orchards, hedgerows, hedges and street trees.

Local Nature Partnership Co-ordinator for Powys, Ben Mullen said there is currently Network Rail/Tree Council funding for trees planted near to train stations and railway lines available.

He said the land with potential for planting doesn’t have to be council owned but it does need to be publicly accessible.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council considered the matter at a recent meeting.

But Councillor Jamie Jones said: “I don’t really think we have any land in our control to help facilitate this.”

Other members agreed but Councillor Chris Owen (Blue) asked would they be able to plant trees in pots and place them in town.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva said he did not even think they had space for that.

Town clerk Ms Jane Johnston said she would put a notice on the council’s Facebook page for other groups who may be interested.