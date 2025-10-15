Wellington town council ‘audit’ of hanging baskets found 10 were not there

The town council spends what was described during a meeting as ‘not a small amount of money’ on the hanging baskets which this year bloomed for two weeks longer.

The offices of Wellington Town Council in Shropshire. Picture: LDRS

Councillor Paul Davis (Labour, Park Ward), at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (October 14), said: “I hope we will agree that investment into providing hanging baskets this summer was a success.”

He said that businesses and residents comment on ‘how lovely the town looks’.

And this “did spark an audit” which has been noted in confidential papers that cannot be seen by the press and public.

Councillor Davis said this audit “found that there were 10 baskets that were no longer in situ.

“I won’t go into the details of how much they cost each but there is a cost for each of those hanging baskets. It is not a small amount of money.”

Councillor Davis, who chairs the town council’s policy and resources committee, added that the council has “been back to the supplier, corrected that and the money has been returned to the town council.”

The council expects to place hanging baskets around the town next summer, the meeting heard.

Wellington Town Council has an events and communications budget of £133,920, which mainly goes on salaries, some £27,500 for Christmas Lights, £18,500 for floral planters and £26,070 on ‘other promotions’. The amount spent on hanging baskets is not listed separately.