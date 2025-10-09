A dangerous six to eight foot gap at the rear of the allotments will be dealt with soon after the town council agreed to ask local contractor Rob Edwards to put up a fence.

Previously Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said there is about a three foot gap from the edge of a building and if someone fell down there they would be down there until someone found them.

Mr Edwards looked at the site and gave the council an estimate of £926 for a fence to make the area safe.

Members agreed to pay the work to be done.

Meanwhile, the council has contacted businesses to carry out long-awaited repairs to the road at the side of the allotments.

Councillors agreed to repair the road after much debate as to whether it was the town council’s responsibility almost three years ago.

At that time it was established that the town council own that area of land and some local properties also use the road for access.

They got quotes at the time for the work but they did not act on it or progress the work.

At the time it was said that residents living in the area would be willing to contribute to the work but they have now withdrawn their offer because they felt they were no nearer to getting the work done and had received no correspondence.

At the September meeting, town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said the contractors would like to come on site visits and would then provide quotes for the work.

Members agreed that the clerk should book the site visits and then the council can consider their quotes.