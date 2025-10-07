The major developments proposed across Brecon & Radnorshire, now numbering five different projects including Nant Mithel, Aberedw, Bryn Gilwern, Banc y Celyn and now Garreg Fawr, represent an unprecedented industrialisation of the Welsh countryside, he said.

James says the projects will scar pristine landscapes, threaten endangered species such as curlew, harm tourism and local businesses, and create long-term ecological damage.

James has also raised concerns about the massive infrastructure required to export power out of Mid Wales, including a potential 60-mile pylon line to Carmarthen, noise and health impacts for nearby residents, and safety risks posed to low-level military flight routes.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans

He warned that once built, all of the electricity will leave the area while companies profit leaving communities with minimal benefit and permanent landscape damage.

James said: “The latest proposals at Garreg Fawr could mean yet another wind farm development in our area.

“I question the location for this, being so close to the army range, and a low-fly zone.

“Yet again, pristine countryside is being threatened with this massive development. This could harm delicate eco systems, endangered species, and scar our landscape. The proposal for 22 turbines will be seen for miles around, could deter tourists from coming, and hurt us economically.

“I want to be clear, I’m not against renewable energy. But what’s being proposed here in our constituency is on a completely different scale. These are vast, industrial wind farms with turbines over 200 metres tall which is twice the height of Big Ben, and taller than anything currently in Wales.

“We are not going to receive any of this electricity. None of the power will stay in Mid Wales, and local people will be left with the noise, disruption, and destruction of our landscape. Developers promise so-called ‘community benefits’, but these are a drop in the ocean compared to the profits they’ll make from exploiting our land.

“I will continue to fight to stop these proposals, raising this in the Senedd and in the media. Everyone should take a close look at the plans at Garreg Fawr and at the other sites to see how massive and overwhelming these developments would be. I urge everyone to take part in every stage of the consultation and make their voices heard.”

Bute Energy said: "The proposal includes 22 wind turbines generating approximately 154MW of clean, green energy, enough to power the equivalent of nearly 109,600 households a year.

"The project would also deliver significant benefits to the local community, including an annual Community Benefit Fund of up to £1.15 million worth of investment (based on current designs) in community projects every year for the operational life of the project."

A public consultation from Bute Energy runs to Wednesday, October 29 - find out more at bute.energy/garreg-fawr/overview



